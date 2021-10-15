Looking for somewhere new and delicious to try this weekend?

Leeds offers plenty of restaurants and takeaways that cater to vegans, with some boasting an exclusively vegan menu!

Bundobust is rated 4.7/5 and offers an extensive vegan and vegetarian menu. Photo: Tony Johnson

Here are our top picks for places to grab a vegan bite in Leeds.

Döner Summer

Located on Call Lane, this takeaway is rated 4.9/5 (184 Google reviews).

This is what customers had to say about it:

Eat Your Greens on New York Road is rated 4.8/5. Photo: Tony Johnson

"Just wow!!!!! Easily the best, hands down, without compromise, vegan food I’ve eaten, EVER! This place is good even if your a huge meat eater!!!! Well played guys."

"Best vegan food in Yorkshire. Really good options for food and beers and the best espresso martini I’ve ever had! Really nice staff too!"

"Wow was the first word out of our mouths when we had our first bite, promptly followed by wow! This is gourmet fast food at its absolute best."

Eat Your Greens

Located on New York Street, this restaurant is rated 4.8/5 (172 Google reviews).

This is what customers had to say about it:

"Genuinely best vegan and veggie roast I have ever tasted. And great atmosphere!"

"Delicious vegan friendly food, natural wine and cocktails and really excellent service! Vegan Eton mess was especially good."

"Popped in recently for Saturday brunch and my of my what a delight. Perfect for the vegan, veggie, omnivore mixed group."

Manjit's Kitchen

Located in Kirkgate Market, this restaurant is rated 4.6/5 (108 Google reviews).

This is what customers had to say about it:

"Incredible taste!!! Vegetarian and vegan, the girls are so kind. All handmade, one of the best vegans in Leeds. Totally recommended."

"This a great informal place for fun tasty good value Indian street food."

Bundobust

Located on Mill Hill, this street food restaurant is rated 4.7/5 (2,467 Google reviews).

This is what customers had to say about it:

"Some of the best vegan/vegetarian food money can buy. Great ale selection I highly rate their house ales."

"Great veggie vegan street food."

"Range from mild to spicy, great tapas style so you can try new things. I recommend Bhal Puri, Okra Fries and Vada Pav which they now do a vegan version of."

Little Tokyo Restaurant

Located on Central Road, this restaurant is rated 4.4/5 (1,471 Google reviews).

This is what customers had to say about it:

"Vegan sushi was very good."

"Found this on a blog so popped down to try a section of Vegan options. Really impressed. Tasty!"

"Absolutely beautiful restaurant and food; the vegan "duck" and "chicken" choices are amazing! If you're lucky you may even see the Shiba Inu."

Bill's Leeds Restaurant

Located on Albion Place, this restaurant is rated 4.4/5 (1,430 Google reviews).

This is what customers had to say about it:

"Great vegan food, staff friendly, will return."

"Excellent vegan fair puts others to shame Superb friendly staff and service Great experience all round."

"Lots of vegan options plus they were very very tasty the waitress was extremely polite and asked if we needed anything regularly the place was nice looking too."

Rola Wala - Twisted Indian

Located in the Trinity Centre, this restaurant is rated 4.4/5 (238 Google reviews).

This is what customers had to say about it:

""The best vegan food in Leeds!"

"Top food at the Trinity with an ace vegan selection."

"Super quick and tasty food. Cater for vegans and non vegans and lots of different filling options."