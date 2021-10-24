Leeds restaurants: the best pubs and places to get a roast dinner in Leeds according to Google
These are seven of the best places to get a roast dinner in Leeds according to Google Reviews.
A Sunday roast dinner is the classic everyone can vouch for- but where are the best places to get one in Leeds?
Here are seven of the best places to go for a roast in Leeds, as seen on Google Reviews.
The Brunswick
The Brunswick is located on North Street.
It is rated 4.6/5 (370 Google Reviews).
This is what customers had to say:
"First class Sunday roast dinner for a party of eight. Like your Nana would have made it, then up a few levels. Excellent selection of interesting beers."
"The best Sunday roast in Leeds!!"
The Reliance
The Reliance is located on North Street.
It is rated 4.6/5 (849 Google Reviews).
This is what customers had to say:
"Lovely roast dinner and great wine. Nice chilled out space - good for conversation."
"Roast is incredible! Staff lovely, great quality really well run"
Whitelock's Ale House
Whitelock's Ale House is located in Trinity.
It is rated 4.5/5 (1,708 Google Reviews).
This is what customers had to say:
"Fab Sunday roast & potato & leak soup was delicious!"
"Roast beef sandwich and a cider for lunch and nice staff"
Wapentake
Wapentake is located on Kirkgate.
It is rated 4.6/5 (788 Google Reviews).
This is what customers had to say:
"Really cool vibe and a strong roast"
"The vegan options are very good they offer roast dinners, burgers, and sandwiches. Photo tagged is a vegan sandwich."
Cardigan Arms
The Cardigan Arms is located on Kirkstall Road.
It is rated 4.6/5 (664 Google Reviews).
This is what customers had to say:
"Nipped in for Sunday afternoon dinner and a pint, roast lamb was amazing! Quick pint to wash it down."
"Amazing Sunday roast!"
Heaney & Mill
Heaney & Mill is located on Otley Road.
It is rated 4.7/5 (384 Google Reviews).
This is what customers had to say:
"Great Sunday lunch. The roast beef is awesome. Staff are lovely."
"Awesome Sunday roast!! Such a calm and relaxing atmosphere! Thank you!"
West End House
West End House is located on Abbey Road.
It is rated 4.5/5 (570 Google Reviews).
This is what customers had to say:
"Great roast dinner at very reasonable price. Good selection of ales as well"
"Delicious roasts, plenty of choice, amazing value, friendly staff, speedy service..... highly recommended.... would visit regularly if I lived in Leeds"
