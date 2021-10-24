Leeds restaurants: the best pubs and places to get a roast dinner in Leeds according to Google

These are seven of the best places to get a roast dinner in Leeds according to Google Reviews.

By Abi Whistance
Sunday, 24th October 2021, 4:45 pm
A Sunday roast dinner is the classic everyone can vouch for- but where are the best places to get one in Leeds?

Here are seven of the best places to go for a roast in Leeds, as seen on Google Reviews.

The Brunswick

The Brunswick is located on North Street.

It is rated 4.6/5 (370 Google Reviews).

This is what customers had to say:

"First class Sunday roast dinner for a party of eight. Like your Nana would have made it, then up a few levels. Excellent selection of interesting beers."

"The best Sunday roast in Leeds!!"

The Reliance

The Reliance is located on North Street.

It is rated 4.6/5 (849 Google Reviews).

This is what customers had to say:

"Lovely roast dinner and great wine. Nice chilled out space - good for conversation."

"Roast is incredible! Staff lovely, great quality really well run"

Whitelock's Ale House

Whitelock's Ale House is located in Trinity.

It is rated 4.5/5 (1,708 Google Reviews).

This is what customers had to say:

"Fab Sunday roast & potato & leak soup was delicious!"

"Roast beef sandwich and a cider for lunch and nice staff"

Wapentake

Wapentake is located on Kirkgate.

It is rated 4.6/5 (788 Google Reviews).

This is what customers had to say:

"Really cool vibe and a strong roast"

"The vegan options are very good they offer roast dinners, burgers, and sandwiches. Photo tagged is a vegan sandwich."

Cardigan Arms

The Cardigan Arms is located on Kirkstall Road.

It is rated 4.6/5 (664 Google Reviews).

This is what customers had to say:

"Nipped in for Sunday afternoon dinner and a pint, roast lamb was amazing! Quick pint to wash it down."

"Amazing Sunday roast!"

Heaney & Mill

Heaney & Mill is located on Otley Road.

It is rated 4.7/5 (384 Google Reviews).

This is what customers had to say:

"Great Sunday lunch. The roast beef is awesome. Staff are lovely."

"Awesome Sunday roast!! Such a calm and relaxing atmosphere! Thank you!"

West End House

West End House is located on Abbey Road.

It is rated 4.5/5 (570 Google Reviews).

This is what customers had to say:

"Great roast dinner at very reasonable price. Good selection of ales as well"

"Delicious roasts, plenty of choice, amazing value, friendly staff, speedy service..... highly recommended.... would visit regularly if I lived in Leeds"

