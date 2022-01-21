We've rounded up the top-rated places for pizza in Leeds according to Tripadvisor reviews. Here's what customers had to say about their food:
1. Wood Fire Dine
Rothwell pizzeria Wood Fire Dine, owned by award-winning pizza chef Mark Baber, is renowned for its wood fire pizzas and gluten-free specials. One customer said: "This is one of the best finds I can tell you about. I can't fault any of the food it was magnificent and I thoroughly enjoyed the atmosphere."
2. Simpatico
Simpatico, in Queens Arcade, is famous for its pizza al taglio or ‘pizza by the slice’. One reviewer said: "The pizza slices tasted amazing, bread really crispy and light."
3. Trattoria Il Forno
Customers loved Trattoria Il Forno, a casual pizzeria in Horsforth. One reviewer said: "Food was amazing as well as the atmosphere. We’ll definitely come back for their tasty Dorado pizza and pistachio ice cream."
Photo: Google
4. Napoli nel Cuore
Another Horsforth pizzeria to make the list was Napoli nel Cuore on Town Street. One customer said: "The service was fast and the food was fresh and piping hot. The Sauvignon blanc was lovely as was the tasty food."
Photo: Google