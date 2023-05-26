Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Material found in Madeleine McCann reservoir search sent to Germany
“Total chaos”: Long delays at UK airports due to e-gates failure
British Soap Awards to ‘go ahead’ despite Phillip Schofield confession
Phillip Schofield & agents full statement after ITV host admits affair
Phillip Schofield admits affair with ‘much younger man’
Parents jailed for murdering 10-month old baby on Christmas Day

Leeds restaurants: The best places for fine dining according to Tripadvisor reviews including Dakota and HOME

As foodies flock to restaurants to celebrate the bank holiday this weekend, here are the best places in the city for fine dining according to TripAdvisor reviews.
Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 26th May 2023, 16:30 BST
Updated 27th May 2023, 11:39 BST

While Leeds may be known more for its street food, the food scene of Leeds has always accommodated to its residents’ food needs and there are also many fine dining restaurants across the city serving up delicious cuisines from every culture – whether it be British, Chinese or Indian.

Here are the best 9 in our city – according to Tripadvisor reviews.

Here are nine of the best fine dining places in the city.

1. Best places for fine dining in Leeds

Here are nine of the best fine dining places in the city. Photo: NW

Photo Sales
A customer at Dakota Hotel, Russell Street, said: "Booked a table to celebrate our son’s 21st birthday. We were provided with a table in a beautiful private room. Attended amazingly well by Madason throughout the night. The food was exceptionally good, so a very successful celebration."

2. Dakota Hotels, Russell Street

A customer at Dakota Hotel, Russell Street, said: "Booked a table to celebrate our son’s 21st birthday. We were provided with a table in a beautiful private room. Attended amazingly well by Madason throughout the night. The food was exceptionally good, so a very successful celebration." Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
A customer at HOME, Brewery Place, said: "Dined off the new Signature Collection Menu entitled Mask on Thursday evening. Striking abstract artwork and colourful presentation on the dishes, coupled with excellent service and warm welcoming atmosphere from the staff made for a very enjoyable evenings dining."

3. HOME, Brewery Place

A customer at HOME, Brewery Place, said: "Dined off the new Signature Collection Menu entitled Mask on Thursday evening. Striking abstract artwork and colourful presentation on the dishes, coupled with excellent service and warm welcoming atmosphere from the staff made for a very enjoyable evenings dining." Photo: Thom Archer

Photo Sales
A customer at Tattu, East Parade, said: "We had a very memorable experience, service provided by Mr. Abdoulie was of marvelous quality, very efficient and splendidly professional, would recommend!!"

4. Tattu, East Parade

A customer at Tattu, East Parade, said: "We had a very memorable experience, service provided by Mr. Abdoulie was of marvelous quality, very efficient and splendidly professional, would recommend!!" Photo: James Brown

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:LeedsTripAdvisorHome