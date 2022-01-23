Leeds restaurants: How to cook this super easy vegan pasta recipe from the team behind Sarto
The fresh pasta connoisseurs behind Leeds restaurant Sarto have shared their simple vegan pasta recipe for two - bucatini with cauliflower, toasted pine nuts and truffle.
The recipe, which serves two people, has been created by head chef Ian Chapman, known in Leeds as Yanni.
Yanni makes the dish with Sarto's eggless bucatini, but any dried, fresh or homemade pasta will work. Just follow the cooking instructions as required - and save the pasta water.
Ingredients:
1 large cauliflower
Olive oil
Salt
Pepper
Truffle oil
Pine nuts
A wedge of lemon
Two portions of pasta
Method:
Toast the pine nuts on an oven tray at 160C for 10-12 minutes. Set aside.
Take a large pan of salted water and bring to the boil.
Trim the cauliflower, discarding any leaves or green parts. Starting at the base, snap off the florets. Keep them whole as this will make cooking easier, a small paring knife can help.
Place the florets in the boiling water for 6-7 minutes. You want it slightly overcooked for a smooth puree.
Using tongs, transfer from the salted water to a food processor or NutriBullet. Keep the water in the pan.
Add a few glugs of olive oil, truffle oil, a pinch of salt and some of the cooking water. Blitz until the puree is smooth, you may need to add a little more water or olive oil to bring it together.
Place the pasta into the boiling water. Cook for 30 seconds less than the packet says for an al dente bite.
While the pasta is cooking, transfer the puree to a pan on a medium-low heat. Once the pasta is cooked, transfer it into the puree along with a few tablespoons of pasta water.
Cook for a further minute, folding the pasta into the puree. Remove from the heat, season to taste and add a squeeze of lemon
Transfer to a plate and garnish with the toasted pine nuts and a drizzle of truffle oil. Enjoy!
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you'll see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.