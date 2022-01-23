The recipe, which serves two people, has been created by head chef Ian Chapman, known in Leeds as Yanni.

Yanni makes the dish with Sarto's eggless bucatini, but any dried, fresh or homemade pasta will work. Just follow the cooking instructions as required - and save the pasta water.

Ingredients:

Sarto head chef Ian Chapman, known in Leeds as Chef Yanni, with his vegan dish of bucatini, cauliflower, pine nuts and truffle (Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

1 large cauliflower

Olive oil

Salt

Pepper

Yanni makes the dish with Sarto's eggless bucatini, but any dried, fresh or homemade pasta will work

Truffle oil

Pine nuts

A wedge of lemon

Two portions of pasta

Method:

Toast the pine nuts on an oven tray at 160C for 10-12 minutes. Set aside.

Take a large pan of salted water and bring to the boil.

Trim the cauliflower, discarding any leaves or green parts. Starting at the base, snap off the florets. Keep them whole as this will make cooking easier, a small paring knife can help.

Place the florets in the boiling water for 6-7 minutes. You want it slightly overcooked for a smooth puree.

Using tongs, transfer from the salted water to a food processor or NutriBullet. Keep the water in the pan.

Add a few glugs of olive oil, truffle oil, a pinch of salt and some of the cooking water. Blitz until the puree is smooth, you may need to add a little more water or olive oil to bring it together.

Place the pasta into the boiling water. Cook for 30 seconds less than the packet says for an al dente bite.

While the pasta is cooking, transfer the puree to a pan on a medium-low heat. Once the pasta is cooked, transfer it into the puree along with a few tablespoons of pasta water.

Cook for a further minute, folding the pasta into the puree. Remove from the heat, season to taste and add a squeeze of lemon

Transfer to a plate and garnish with the toasted pine nuts and a drizzle of truffle oil. Enjoy!