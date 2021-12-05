Nunzio Lirosa has been a chef for more than two decades and heads up the kitchen at the Meanwood restaurant.

Penne All’Arrabbiata is one of his favourite dishes on the menu and now you can recreate his Italian magic at home.

Watch his video tutorial above and follow this recipe.

The head chef at Culto has shared his recipe for Penne All’Arrabbiata (Photo: Steve Riding)

Ingredients:

80g Penne Rigate

1 garlic clove

Chopped chilli and parsley

10g 'Nduja sausage

1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

50g Napoletana tomato sauce (or any tomato passata)

salt

6 cherry tomatoes

Parmesan

Optional garnish: Marinated yellow cherry tomatoes, chili and garlic

Method:

In a large pan, heat the olive oil over a medium heat until simmering. Add the garlic, chilli and cherry tomatoes, until the garlic colours.

Add the 'Nduja sausage, breaking it up with a wooden spoon. Cook, stirring constantly, until the 'Nduja is fully emulsified and incorporated in the sauce, about one to two minutes.

Add the tomato sauce and continue to cook for about two minutes.

Meanwhile, in a pot of salted boiling water, cook pasta until just softened on the exterior, but well shy of al dente, and still uncooked in the center (about two minutes less than the package directs).

Transfer the pasta into the pot with the sauce, along with some pasta cooking water (half a cup). Mix the pasta with the sauce.

Increase heat to high and cook, stirring and tossing rapidly, until the pasta is al dente and the sauce is thickened and coats noodles, about two minutes.

When the pasta is ready, place it on a plate and add a sprinkle of grated Parmesan cheese.

Add an optional garnish of yellow tomatoes, marinated in garlic and chilli, and add chopped parsley before serving.

