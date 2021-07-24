Connaire is the recently-appointed head chef at The Tetley Bar and Kitchen with a passion for sustainability and using hyper-local ingredients.

The dish is made up of six components using a whole cauliflower, leaving no waste: Earl Grey cauliflower, roasted cauliflower puree, pickled cauliflower stems, cauliflower leaves, a pink grapefruit fluid gel and pan-fried stone bass.

Earl grey cauliflower

Ingredients: 5x cauliflower florets; 2tsp Earl Grey

Method: Make a tea with the earl grey and boiling water. Blanch the cauliflower in the tea until it is al dente.

Roasted cauliflower puree​

Ingredients: 1/2 head cauliflower; 100ml oat milk; 1/2 block vegan butter

Method: Thinly slice cauliflower and caramelise in a pan. When the cauliflower looks like it’s about to burn, add butter and caramelise further. Add oat milk to cook out the cauliflower. Blend until smooth.

Pickled cauliflower stems

Ingredients: cauliflower stem; 300ml elderflower cordial; 100ml white wine vinegar; 1tsp coriander seeds

Method: Peel the cauliflower stem so that it has a smooth edge and slice on a mandolin, using the second smallest cutter. Toast the coriander seeds. Make the pickle liquor by combining the toasted coriander seeds, elderflower cordial and vinegar. Marinade the cauliflower stem in the liquor.

Cauliflower leaves

Ingredients: cauliflower leaves from the cauliflower head

Method: blanch the leaves in boiling water, before cooking on a griddle pan until charred slightly

Pink grapefruit fluid gel

Ingredients: 500ml pink grapefruit juice, 3g agar-agar powder; sugar to taste

Method: Bring juice to the boil. Whisk in agar, continually stirring for 1min. Season to taste with sugar. Allow to cool completely. Once firm, blend with a stick blender until a smooth paste. Put in a piping bag.

Stone bass​ and plating

Ingredients: Stone bass fillet

Method: Pan fry stone bass skin-side down until crisp. Add all the elements to the plate one-by-one, before piping the pink grapefruit gel around the plate.