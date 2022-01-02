Brett Lee is one of the four directors, fondly nicknamed the 'Stuzzi Boys', bringing a slice of Italy's backstreets to Leeds.

His beef shin and Nduja dish is best cooked low-and-slow on the hob or in a slow cooker before serving.

Ingredients: 600g diced beef shin; 500ml chicken or beef stock; 200ml red wine; 1kg chopped tomato; 1 diced white onion; 2 diced carrots; 2 sticks of diced celery; 15g chopped soaked capers; 30g of 'Nduja salumi; thyme; rosemary; bay leaf; 1 tbsp chopped garlic

Method:

Season and brown off the meat in a medium-sized saucepan. Add chopped rosemary and thyme.

In a separate large pan, sweat off mirope (onions, celery and carrots) until soft. Add capers, garlic, 'Nduja and bay leaf to mirope. Keep sweating down slowly.

Once meat is browned, deglaze pan with red wine and reduce by half. Add meat stock to the beef and reduce by half again.

Add beef pan to the mirope mix then add the tomatoes.

Season to taste, then leave to cook low and slow on the stove or bob into a slow cooker until the meat starts to break down. The longer, the better.

We usually cook our ragu for 8-12 hours.

Once ready, check the seasoning then toss through some Stuzzi fresh pasta.

Add a generous dollop of pecorino and butter. Enjoy!