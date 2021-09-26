Leeds restaurants: How to cook this deliciously sweet French toast dish from Masterchef star Bobby Geetha
Leeds-based chef Bobby Geetha has shared his French toast recipe exclusively with Yorkshire Evening Post readers.
It's a deliciously sweet brunch dish on the menu at Fléur Cafe, made up of three components: Blueberry compote, coated brioche and marinated strawberries.
Follow Bobby's video tutorial above and try the dish at home:
1. Make a blueberry compote
100g blueberries
20g white sugar
7g cornflour
50g water
Mix all ingredients in a small sauce pan.
Cook for five minutes on a slow to medium heat, until the berries are soft and coated with a thick glaze sauce. Allow to cool.
2. Prepare the French toast
1 square brioche bread, 100g
Trim the crust lightly, keeping the square shape - ideally 7x7cm.
3. Cream the batter mix
1 egg
100g double cream
50g condensed milk
5g vanilla
Mix all ingredients in a mixing bowl until the egg is fully incorporated.
4. Coat the brioche
50g cornflakes
Dip the brioche in the batter mix, covering all sides. Coat with cornflakes.
5. Marinate strawberries
50g strawberries
10g maple syrup
Cut strawberries in half, or into four if large. Mix in maple syrup.
6. Fry the French toast
Heat a non-stick pan, add 50g butter and let it melt to a golden colour.
Sear all sides of the coated brioche until it is golden brown.
Remove from the pan and drizzle with 20g maple syrup.
7. Plating up
30g maple syrup
10g whipped (squirty) cream
2g cornflakes
1g cocoa powder to dust
Plate the hot brioche drizzled with maple syrup.
Spoon blueberry compote on top.
Spoon marinated strawberries on top and around the brioche.
Place a lump of squirty cream on top of brioche.
Sprinkle lightly-crushed cornflakes on top and dust with cocoa powder.
Serve with a shot glass of maple syrup to pour on top.
