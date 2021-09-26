A deliciously sweet French toast dish from Fleur Cafe in Leeds

It's a deliciously sweet brunch dish on the menu at Fléur Cafe, made up of three components: Blueberry compote, coated brioche and marinated strawberries.

Follow Bobby's video tutorial above and try the dish at home:

1. Make a blueberry compote

100g blueberries

20g white sugar

7g cornflour

50g water

Mix all ingredients in a small sauce pan.

Cook for five minutes on a slow to medium heat, until the berries are soft and coated with a thick glaze sauce. Allow to cool.

2. Prepare the French toast

1 square brioche bread, 100g

Trim the crust lightly, keeping the square shape - ideally 7x7cm.

3. Cream the batter mix

1 egg

100g double cream

50g condensed milk

5g vanilla

Mix all ingredients in a mixing bowl until the egg is fully incorporated.

4. Coat the brioche

50g cornflakes

Dip the brioche in the batter mix, covering all sides. Coat with cornflakes.

5. Marinate strawberries

50g strawberries

10g maple syrup

Cut strawberries in half, or into four if large. Mix in maple syrup.

6. Fry the French toast

Heat a non-stick pan, add 50g butter and let it melt to a golden colour.

Sear all sides of the coated brioche until it is golden brown.

Remove from the pan and drizzle with 20g maple syrup.

7. Plating up

30g maple syrup

10g whipped (squirty) cream

2g cornflakes

1g cocoa powder to dust

Plate the hot brioche drizzled with maple syrup.

Spoon blueberry compote on top.

Spoon marinated strawberries on top and around the brioche.

Place a lump of squirty cream on top of brioche.

Sprinkle lightly-crushed cornflakes on top and dust with cocoa powder.

Serve with a shot glass of maple syrup to pour on top.