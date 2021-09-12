The 25-year-old chef has realised his dreams of owning his own restaurant, with a vision to revitalise Leeds dining.Dale has shared this decadent dessert recipe exclusively with Yorkshire Evening Post readers.

It's an easy-to-bake version of Brontaè's chocolate orange lava pudding (see video), which anyone can try at home.

Ingredients:

120g dark chocolate pellets

Zest of two oranges

90g butter

3 eggs

1 egg yolk

25g caster sugar

110g plain flour

Cocoa powder

Method:

Melt the dark chocolate pellets, orange zest and butter over a bain-marie - placing them in a glass container in a large, shallow pan of warm water.

Cream together the eggs, egg yolk and caster sugar in a mixer until white, or mix by hand.

Add the melted chocolate and butter to the egg mix. Sift the plain flour into the mixture until smooth.

Line cooking rings or ramekins with butter and cocoa powder so the mixture doesn't stick. Add the mixture and bake at 200 degrees for seven minutes.