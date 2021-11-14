The growing bar chain, known for its molecular mixology, boasts two venues in Leeds - and senior operations head chef Tom Rowley heads up the kitchens.

Tom is giving Yorkshire Evening Post readers the chance to recreate The Alchemist's Asian-fusion menu at home.

This miso-glazed salmon recipe serves two portions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Alchemist's pan-fried miso salmon with coconut rice, greens and a nori cracker (Photo: Gary Longbottom)

Preparation:

Miso glaze: 40g White miso paste; 10g golden syrup; 10ml soy sauce; 5ml olive oil.

Mix ingredients in a bowl until fully combined.

Pickled veg: cup of carrots; cup of mooli; rice wine vinegar. Julienne the carrots and mooli.

Tom Rowley blow-torches the salmon fillets in The Alchemist kitchen (Photo: Gary Longbottom)

In a pan, boil rice wine vinegar (enough to cover your veg) and pour over the mooli and carrot. Allow to cool.

Vietnamese sweet chilli sauce: 125ml sweet chilli sauce; 1 lime; 30ml water; 5g dashi powder (dried seaweed).

Whisk the ingredients together to make the sauce.

Coconut rice: 150g basmati rice; 400ml coconut milk; 100ml water; salt; caster sugar.

Rinse the basmati rice under running water, then add to a pan with the coconut milk, water and a good pinch of salt.

Bring to the boil, then cover and simmer for 10 minutes, until the rice is cooked and fluffy. Add some seasoning and a dessert spoon of caster sugar.

Greens: Head of bok choi; 4 tenderstem brocolli florets; 2 spring onions.

Cut the head of bok choi into quarters. Top and tail the spring onions, then cut into three.

Blanch the greens in seasoned boiling water until al dente. Once cooked, transfer into a pan and season with salt.

Nori cracker: 1 sheet of rice paper; cornflour paste (cornflour and water mixed together); 1 sheet of nori seaweed; dashi powder.

Using the cornflour paste, stick together the rice paper and nori seaweed and allow to air dry. Shallow fry in hot oil, and season with a dessert spoon of dashi powder.

Garnish: toasted sesame seeds; crispy shallots; spring onion and chilli.

Method:

In a hot pan, cook two salmon fillets skin side down until the skin begins to crisp, seal the flesh side then coat in the miso glaze and cook in the oven for 5-6 minutes. Char with a blow torch if accessible.

Reheat the pre-cooked coconut rice.

Blanch the greens in seasoned boiling water. Once cooked, drain and transfer to a wok. Season with salt.

Build all components, top with the garnish ingredients and enjoy!