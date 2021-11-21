Leeds restaurants: How to cook Plantain Empanadas by the owner of Pinche Pinche
The owner and head chef of Pinche Pinche has shared his recipe for Plantain Empanadas exclusively with Yorkshire Evening Post readers.
Simon Heath fell in love with Mexican food after spending a year in Mexico City, taking over the buzzing Chapel Allerton restaurant almost 20 years later.
He has shared his recipe for Plantain Empanadas for a taste of Mexico City at home.
The dish serves two people.
Ingredients: 4 ripe plantains; 1/2 onion (diced); 2 garlic cloves (minced); 400g tin black beans (drained); 1/2 tsp chipotle paste or 1 tbsp chipotle en adobo liquid; Mozzarella cheese.
Method:
Place the plantains, skin on, in a large casserole dish and cover with water and bring to the boil uncovered. Once boiling, bring down the temperature and gently boil for 5-7 minutes. The skin of the plantains will split when ready. Drain.
Slowly sauté the diced onion until soft or translucent. Add the minced garlic and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add the chipotle and the drained black beans and mash in the pan until combined into a paste.
When the plantain are cool enough, take off the skins and discard. Mash the plantain in a bowl with a bit of salt to form a dough.
Make a hand size ball of the plantain dough and flatten into about a 15cm diameter circle. Use a tortilla press if you have one. Put a small amount of beans and cheese into the centre of the circle and fold to form a pastie.
Lightly fry in oil for about 5 minutes each side until browned. Drain on kitchen paper.
Delicious served hot or cold, on its own or with a salad.
To watch Simon cook the dish in a video tutorial, visit www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk.
