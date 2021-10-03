Spiced by not spicy, Ryan Simpson's food is full of flavours from the Caribbean - but he's not afraid to adapt the dishes.

Why not follow Ryan's video tutorial above and try out the dish at home?

Ingredients

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan Simpson is the owner of Caribbean-style eatery Ryan's Kitchen, on Kirkstall Road (Photo: James Hardisty)

1/4 stick of butter

4 crushed garlic cloves

2tbsp wet jerk seasoning

2 sea bass fillets

Ryan shares his recipe for pan-fried sea bass with jerk butter and coconut rice (Photo: James Hardisty)

1 lime

2tsp dry jerk seasoning

2tsp all purpose seasoning

Sprinkle of seasalt

Cracked rainbow pepper

1 cup basmati rice

1 cup coconut milk

1/2 cup water

Salt and pepper

Method

To make the jerk butter, take 1/4 stick of butter out the fridge and bring it up to room temperature. Place in a mixing bowl.

Squeeze in the juice of half a lime, the crushed garlic and wet jerk seasoning. Mix together.

For the coconut rice, add the basmati rice, coconut milk, water and salt to a pan. Bring to the boil for five minutes.

Reduce to a low heat and place the lid on, letting it cook for 20 minutes.

Turn off the heat and leave the lid on, letting the rice sit for another 20 minutes.

While the rice sits, prepare the sea bass. Pat the fillets dry with a paper towel and score the skin of the fish with a sharp knife. Sprinkle with sea salt.

Turn the fish over and squeeze the lime juice over the flesh, before adding the dry jerk seasoning, all purpose seasoning and cracked rainbow pepper.

Heat oil in a pan and fry the fish, skin side down, for roughly three minutes. Turn over and fry the flesh side for two minutes.

Drain any excess oil from the pan and return to the heat, add the jerk butter to the pan and let it melt for roughly 30 seconds.

Remove the fish from the pan and pour the melted butter over the fish.