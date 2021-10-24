Leeds restaurants: How to cook Banyan's best-selling creamy chicken spirelli
The head chef at Banyan Leeds has shared the recipe for one of the restaurant's best selling dishes.
The creamy chicken spirelli is a hit with customers at the City Square restaurant and is easy to prepare at home.
The dish serves one person, but the ingredients can easily be doubled to serve two.
Watch head chef Patryk Wieczorek cook the dish in a video tutorial above.
Ingredients:
100g fusilli pasta
Cup of sliced carrots, finely sliced
Cup of mange tout, finely sliced
Cup of broccoli florets
1 tbsp olive oil
5g sliced garlic
100g cooked chicken breast, sliced
100ml single cream
2g parsley
Four basil leaves
30g Parmesan shavings
10g butter
5g toasted pine nuts
Salt
Method
In a medium pan of boiling water, add the pasta, a pinch of salt and a dash of olive oil.
Cook for about eight to nine minutes.
When there is two minutes left, add all the vegetables to the pan of boiling water.
Heat a large frying pan with a tablespoon of olive oil on a low to medium heat.
Add the garlic and cooked chicken and fry for around a minute, before adding the cream, parsley and three basil leaves. Leave it to simmer for a minute.
Drain the pasta and vegetables and add to the frying pan. Add half the parmesan shavings and butter.
Mix the ingredients together in the pan, before adding half the toasted pine nuts.
Plate up the dish, garnishing with the rest of the parmesan shavings, pine nuts and a basil leaf. Enjoy!
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.