The creamy chicken spirelli is a hit with customers at the City Square restaurant and is easy to prepare at home.

The dish serves one person, but the ingredients can easily be doubled to serve two.

Watch head chef Patryk Wieczorek cook the dish in a video tutorial above.

Patryk Wieczorek, 37, is the head chef at Banyan Leeds

Ingredients:

100g fusilli pasta

Cup of sliced carrots, finely sliced

Cup of mange tout, finely sliced

Cup of broccoli florets

1 tbsp olive oil

5g sliced garlic

100g cooked chicken breast, sliced

100ml single cream

2g parsley

Four basil leaves

30g Parmesan shavings

10g butter

5g toasted pine nuts

Salt

Method

In a medium pan of boiling water, add the pasta, a pinch of salt and a dash of olive oil.

Cook for about eight to nine minutes.

When there is two minutes left, add all the vegetables to the pan of boiling water.

Heat a large frying pan with a tablespoon of olive oil on a low to medium heat.

Add the garlic and cooked chicken and fry for around a minute, before adding the cream, parsley and three basil leaves. Leave it to simmer for a minute.

Drain the pasta and vegetables and add to the frying pan. Add half the parmesan shavings and butter.

Mix the ingredients together in the pan, before adding half the toasted pine nuts.

Plate up the dish, garnishing with the rest of the parmesan shavings, pine nuts and a basil leaf. Enjoy!