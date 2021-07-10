Chef Josh Barnes has swapped London for Leeds as he takes the reins of the kitchen at the Trinity Leeds establishment.

This simple dish is guaranteed to impress your dinner party guests; perfectly-cooked scallops with homemade pee purée, fresh peas and seasonal herbs.

Ingredients:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josh's scallop dish with homemade pee purée, fresh peas and seasonal herbs

3 hand-dived scallops

butter

salt

lemon

Josh Barnes is the head chef at fine-dining restaurant Crafthouse in Leeds

fresh garden peas

ripe peach

Sorrel seasonal micro herbs

For the pea purée:

37g butter

37g onion

80g vegetable stock

150g peas

salt

Method:

Start by placing the scallops in a pan with oil and cook them on a medium heat for two minutes on each side until they are golden brown.

Finish the scallops off with a tea spoon of butter lathered in the pan and add a pinch of salt and a squeeze of lemon.

Allow your scallops to rest in the pan for two minutes.

For the pea purée, start by taking your onion and sweating it down in butter until soft.

Add the vegetable stock to the pan and bring it to the boil.

Add 150g of peas.

Blitz all together and season with a pinch of salt.

Add to the purée to a plate as the first element.

Take your resting scallops and add them to the plate on top of the purée.

Now take a deep pan and add boiling water with salt to prepare your fresh garden peas.

Once brought to the boil, add the fresh garden peas to the pan and leave to cook for two minutes.

Once cooked, remove and add a small amount of butter and a pinch of salt. Then serve on the plate alongside the scallops.

Cut a wedge into your fresh, ripe peach and add this to the plate.

Now take the seasonal micro herbs and add a few to the plate to garnish.