Leeds restaurants: Here's the ultimate scallop recipe from Crafthouse pro chef to impress at your dinner party
The new head chef at Leeds fine-dining restaurant Crafthouse has shared his ultimate scallop recipe.
Chef Josh Barnes has swapped London for Leeds as he takes the reins of the kitchen at the Trinity Leeds establishment.
This simple dish is guaranteed to impress your dinner party guests; perfectly-cooked scallops with homemade pee purée, fresh peas and seasonal herbs.
Ingredients:
3 hand-dived scallops
butter
salt
lemon
fresh garden peas
ripe peach
Sorrel seasonal micro herbs
For the pea purée:
37g butter
37g onion
80g vegetable stock
150g peas
salt
Method:
Start by placing the scallops in a pan with oil and cook them on a medium heat for two minutes on each side until they are golden brown.
Finish the scallops off with a tea spoon of butter lathered in the pan and add a pinch of salt and a squeeze of lemon.
Allow your scallops to rest in the pan for two minutes.
For the pea purée, start by taking your onion and sweating it down in butter until soft.
Add the vegetable stock to the pan and bring it to the boil.
Add 150g of peas.
Blitz all together and season with a pinch of salt.
Add to the purée to a plate as the first element.
Take your resting scallops and add them to the plate on top of the purée.
Now take a deep pan and add boiling water with salt to prepare your fresh garden peas.
Once brought to the boil, add the fresh garden peas to the pan and leave to cook for two minutes.
Once cooked, remove and add a small amount of butter and a pinch of salt. Then serve on the plate alongside the scallops.
Cut a wedge into your fresh, ripe peach and add this to the plate.
Now take the seasonal micro herbs and add a few to the plate to garnish.
