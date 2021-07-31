If you fancy indulging in Spanish cuisine and sharing delicious small plates with friends, here are some of the best places to try:
1. La Taberna
This cosy Spanish restaurant tucked away on York Street specialises in meat, seafood and veggie tapas. Highlights on the menu include the Chorizo al Vino with red wine and onions, aubergine fritters with cinnamon honey and chargrilled octopus with potatoes and spicy paprika. Wash it down with wine or sangria.
2. Viva Cuba
Viva Cuba has just celebrated 20 years on Kirkstall Road. Inspired by the flavours of Cuba, Spain and South America, it offers tapas ‘to pick at’, ‘from the sea’, ‘from the garden’ and ‘from the land’. There’s a tapas banquet set menu, as well as a large selection of wines, cocktails and sangria.
3. El Gato Negro
The Oliver Award-winning tapas restaurant on Park Row opened in Leeds in 2019. Choose from a vast tapas menu with cold and hot plates, meat, seafood and vegetables. There’s even a ‘tipsy tapas’ deal with bottomless drinks and three dishes for £35.
4. Dos Amigos
Dos Amigos is a cosy Mediterranean tapas restaurant located opposite Kirkstall Abbey. It offers seasonal Spanish tapas, with a few Italian dishes, in a rustic Iberian-style dining room. Highlights on the menu include the homestyle spicy meatballs in tomato and chilli and the mozzarella arancini balls.