We've rounded up 10 of the best places for desserts to cure a sweet tooth craving:
1. Just Grand Vintage Tea Rooms
This Grand Arcade tea room is ranked the best place for dessert in Leeds on Tripadvisor. Its signature afternoon tea is served on a three-tier vintage china plate stand, with sweet treats including freshly baked scones with strawberry jam and clotted cream and a lavishly-decorated cake of your choice.
2. Dumouchel Pâtisserie
Dumouchel Pâtisserie is an artisan bakery in Garforth serving up a range of breads, patisserie treats, savouries, cooked meals, wedding cakes and chocolates. The chocolate eclairs are a favourite with customers, filled with chocolate crème pâtisserie and a chocolate ganache coating.
3. 42nd East Bakehouse
42nd East Bakehouse, in Queens Arcade, isn't your average bakery. The menu includes triple-layered cookie cakes, Biscoff cookie dough jars, gooey chocolate brownies, warm croissant bakes with nutella and Biscoff and a special Valentine’s Day ball stuffed with cookie dough.
4. Love Brownies
Love Brownies offers award-winning chocolate brownies baked by hand in Yorkshire. Owner and head baker Chantal Teal launched the business on her kitchen counter in Ilkley in 2009 and it now boasts 17 shops and cafés across the country, as well as an online store. Its new flagship Leeds shop is located in Victoria Gate.