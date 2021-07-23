We've rounded up 10 of our best places in the city to cool off with some ice cream or a decadent dessert:
1. The Milk Churn
Straight from the working dairy farm in Scarcroft, ice cream from The Milk Churn is as fresh as it gets. It’s a popular spot for families in Leeds, not only for the delicious ice cream that it serves up but also for the outdoor space available for children to play.
2. Ice Scoop Gelato
Ice Scoop Gelato has several late-night dessert parlours across Leeds and offers widespread delivery. As well as gelato sundaes and ice cream, there are plenty of mouth-watering desserts to choose from including waffles, crepes and cookie dough.
3. Haute Dolci
This luxury dessert restaurant in The Light shopping centre boasts a vast menu of sweet treats, including gelato creations, ice cream sundaes and sorbet. Enjoy each mouthful while surrounded by the restaurant’s beautiful white decor, with views across the shopping centre.
4. Heavenly Desserts
There are plenty of cool desserts on offer at this luxury parlour in Headingley. The decadently sweet Double Pleasure sundae is made with scoops of refreshing mango and strawberry sorbet, enhanced with cubes of juicy ripe mango and luscious strawberries.