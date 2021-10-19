Chaophraya, on Swinegate, revealed its new a la carte and set menus last week, expanding the restaurant's plant-based and gluten-free offering.

New dishes include yellow curry stir fry (See Krong Moo Yang), tender pork spare ribs (See Krong Nua) and slow-cooked beef ribs in a creamy Panang sauce.

The launch welcomed an array of new seafood dishes such as Gaeng Som, a hot and sour curry with seabass or jumbo prawns, Scottish scallops served with mango and Goong Prik Klua, jumbo butterfly salt and pepper prawn dish, stir-fried with onions, peppers and chilies topped with crispy shallots.

Chaophraya, Swinegate

Chaophraya has introduced a traditional Thai seafood dish to its menu, Miang Kham, which is made up of crispy salmon, ginger, red onion, peanuts, lime, chilli and palm sugar, hand-wrapped in betel leaves.

The restaurant promises to bring an element of theatre to the table through interactive food experiences such as hot plates, pouring sauces, dish customisation and more colour and vibrancy.

The new menus have been introduced to improve the restaurant's offering for those with dietary requirements, incorporating more vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options.

Customers can now request two-fifths of the a la carte dishes to be made vegan. The new ‘From the Garden’ section will host 20 vegetarian options, all of which can be made vegan too, with the exception of spring rolls.

A new gluten free menu has been introduced, including 25 new starters and mains.

Many of the restaurant's best sellers, such as Massaman curry, green curry, pad Thai, chicken cashew and sweet and sour, will remain on the menu.