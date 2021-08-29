Now Danny Cairns, owner of 450 Degrees pizzeria, has shared his simple garlic butter recipe for YEP readers to try out at home.

It's the perfect accompaniment for dough balls or to lather on bread. The butter can be used straight away, refrigerated or even frozen for future use.

Watch Danny prepare the dish in a simple video tutorial above.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny Cairns has shared his simple garlic butter recipe for YEP readers to try out at home

Ingredients: 50g peeled garlic; extra virgin olive oil; 100g parsley; 30g rocket; 30g basil; 50g butter; 100g; margarine; 250g dough (six doughballs)

Method:

Blend herbs with a little olive oil until minced finely.

Add garlic with a little more olive oil and blend to a smooth consistency.

It's the perfect accompaniment for dough balls or to lather on bread

Add margarine and blend. Add butter and blend.

For dough balls:

Take a proven dough ball and stretch it out as long as you can, without flattening and pushing all the air out of it. You want to make an oblong shape and keep as much air in the dough as possible.

Spread your garlic butter (lengthways) down the middle, very generously.

Fold one edge over the butter, then the other edge over that. Gently crimp.

Take a dough cutter/scraper or knife and divide into six.

Place on a non-stick tray and place in a very hot pre-heated oven (preferably on a stone to heat as much from underneath as possible).

Bake for 10-15 minutes or until risen, puffy and golden,

Enjoy with some garlic mayo - add the garlic butter to mayo and mix well.