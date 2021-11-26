Banyan Bar is rated 4.2/5 on Google Reviews for bottomless brunch.

Looking for somewhere to grab a bite to eat this weekend?

Look no further- there are plenty of bottomless brunches to indulge in this weekend.

Here are six of the best brunches in Leeds according to reviews and ratings left on Google.

Tavassoli's Cafe and Grill

Tavassoli's can be found on New Briggate.

The restaurant offers a bottomless brunch alongside a menu of Greek-inspired eats, including gyros, pita pizzas and cheese fries..

It is rated 4.5/5 on Google Reviews (233 reviews).

This is what customers had to say about their bottomless brunch:

"Had bottomless brunch. Gyros were hella good!"

"We had an amazing night here for bottomless brunch. Food and drink was fantastic and the staff were so friendly. Best service in a very long time."

"We had a bottomless brunch here and the food, cocktails and service was all fantastic. Will definitely return soon."

Shears Yard

Shears Yard can be found on Wharf Street.

It describes itself as a modern European bar and serves a twist on the classic bottomless brunch.

It is rated 4.5/5 on Google Reviews (391 reviews).

This is what customers had to say about their bottomless brunch:

"Bottomless brunch is the best I've been to in Leeds. Foods great. Service is exceptional."

"Bottomless brunch- what staff and what a vibe! Really classy and cool, felt like being in LA."

"Bottomless brunch excellent food and drinks all in for £25 great value. Very pleasant attentive staff."

East 59th

East 59th can be found in Victoria Gate.

The restaurant has a rooftop bar and offers contemporary American dishes for brunch.

It is rated 4/5 on Google Reviews (374 reviews).

This is what customers had to say about their bottomless brunch:

"Lovely setting, good value- bottomless prosecco £15 for 1.5 hours."

"Awesome bottomless brunch with great food. We sat on the terrace which was lovely. Can't wait to go back!"

"Nice food and drinks. We had bottomless brunch and it was great."

Revolución de Cuba Leeds

Revolución de Cuba can be found on Call Lane.

The bar and restaurant offers plenty of cocktails for bottomless brunch as well as tapas.

It is rated 4.2/5 on Google Reviews (2128 reviews).

This is what customers had to say about their bottomless brunch:

"Came for a bottomless brunch for my friends birthday last Friday. The food was lovely and drinks were amazing!"

"Brunch bottomless was fab."

"Burrito Brunch was to die for and the drinks were really good quality too."

Lost and Found (Leeds)

Lost and Found is located on Greek Street.

They offer a selection of seasonal dishes alongside traditional cocktails.

It is rated 4.1/5 on Google Reviews (661 reviews).

This is what customers had to say about their bottomless brunch:

"Staff were lovely, service was excellent. Absolutely the best bottomless brunch I've ever been to in Leeds!!"

"Fantastic bottomless brunch. Good food and excellent service from Eve and Jerome."

Banyan Bar & Kitchen

Banyan Bar is located on Toronto Square.

They offer weekend bottomless brunches and have plenty of outdoor seating space.

It is rated 4.2/5 on Google Reviews (919 reviews).

This is what customers had to say about their bottomless brunch:

"Had bottomless brunch here yesterday. The food was beautiful and the service was excellent especially from our waitress Charlotte."

"Bottomless brunch. Great food, we ordered from the more extensive menu."