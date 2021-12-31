Despite the pandemic, a raft of restaurants, bars and cafes have opened to glowing reviews - expanding the city's offering. Here, we've rounded up 10 of the best new additions to Leeds in 2021.
1. Brontae’s Bar and Restaurant
Leeds chef Dale Spink opened his first restaurant in Horsforth at the tender age of 25. Named after his daughter, Brontae’s offers a simple menu full of British classics - with an open ‘theatre’ kitchen giving diners a full view as Dale and his team create their magic.
2. Sakku
With pink cherry blossom ceilings, neon signs and hand-crafted sushi that resembles works of art, Sakku is an Instagrammer’s paradise. The all-you-can-eat Japanese restaurant, in St Peter’s Place, has a menu of more than 150 dishes - unlimited for £35 on weekends and lower on weekdays.
3. The Forde
Leeds chef Matt Healy opened his new Leeds restaurant The Forde last month, promising to bring ‘Michelin-star service’ to Horsforth. Offering brunch, coffee, Yorkshire Charcuterie, local cheese, small plates and fine wines, the restaurant is open from 8am to 4pm.
4. The Crown at Boston Spa
This crumbling hotel was transformed earlier this year, after pub chain Further Afields spent £1.2million on renovations. The new gastropub has an open kitchen, private dining space and an impressive conservatory - serving an eclectic fusion menu with cuisine from around the world.