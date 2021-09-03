Little Bao Boy

Leeds restaurants: 10 mouth-watering street food vendors from bao buns to loaded Dutch fries

The Leeds street food scene is thriving and there’s something to tempt every tastebud.

Here we’ve rounded up 10 of the best street food vendors in Leeds, offering a taste of cuisine from around the world.

Which is your favourite?

1. Nam Song

This New Briggate coffee shop, restaurant and bar is a vibrant new addition to the Leeds street food scene. The colourful decor and rustic tables make a cosy spot to try Vietnamese Phin filter coffees, or to feast on traditional Vietnamese bites, curries, noodle soups and buns.

2. Poco

There’s a reason you’ll often find a queue outside Poco. Masters in Sicilian street food, the team serve pizza by-the-slice from their Kirkstall Road shopfront, with veggie, vegan and meat toppings. Don’t miss out on the scrumptious arancini balls or bite-sized desserts, too.

3. Bundobust

Bundobust serves Indian street food and craft beer in the heart of the city centre, with an array of veggie small plates to mix and match. If you’re feeling hungry, go for the Bundo Combo - which gets you every dish on the menu for £95.

4. Little Bao Boy

This Asian street food vendor has permanent homes in North Brewing Co’s North Bar and Springwell, but you’ll often find it popping up at food festivals, taprooms and events across the North. Its pulled pork bao bun was the most-ordered dish on Deliveroo during the last lockdown.

Photo: Little Bao Boy

