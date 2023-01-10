The number of pubs in the United Kingdom may have fallen in recent years, but many remain pillars of the local community.
Whether people go to have a quiet drink or intend to stay until closure, pub trips are part of many people’s routine. Behind all your favourite watering holes are landlords who work to keep the business running.
In the modern day, pubs are rarely just pint-serving venues. Many have extensive food menus and are events spaces, hosting everything from quizzes to wedding receptions and charity auctions. If the pub industry is one you are keen on working with, there are various opportunities to get involved across Leeds. Here are seven pubs looking for new landlords on FindMyPub.com.
1. The Fox
Located in Thorner, the pub has a beer garden was well as onsite parking and a play area. It hosts live music and the FindMyPub listing says 'an appealing events calendar' would go down well.
Photo: Google Street View
2. The Sportsman
This Morley watering hole is described as a 'well-established community pub'. The listing says the successful candidate 'should exhibit the skills to continue the existing trade by supporting a good rhythm of the week and providing live entertainment on a weekend'.
Photo: Google Street View
3. Oddfellows Hall
This stone-built pub is located on the busy Richardshaw Lane in Pudsey. The current landlords are looking for an 'individual/couple with local knowledge who is willing to embed themselves into the community and continue to deliver outstanding results'.
Photo: Google Street View
4. The Bankhouse
A £224,000 renovation is being planned to reopen this pub in Pudsey. The new operator 'should drive trade through a quality food menu', the listing states.
Photo: Google Street View