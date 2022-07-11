Leeds outdoor terraces: 10 of the best rooftop bars and sunny pub beer gardens for the heatwave

Leeds is enjoying the hottest day of the year so far - with temperatures reaching up to 30C.

By Abbey Maclure
Monday, 11th July 2022, 11:56 am

The warm weather is set to continue well into the evening, good news for those heading for a tipple after work.

We've rounded up the best rooftop terraces and pub gardens in Leeds to enjoy the sunshine:

2. Green Room

A newbie to the Leeds bar scene, Green Room boasts a large outdoor terrace that's a suntrap in the evening. The Wellington Street bar functions as a coffee bar and eatery by day and a bar by night.

3. Headrow House

Headrow House has one of the biggest outdoor terraces in Leeds, set over two floors. It offers stunning views over the rooftops of the city. Tables are allocated on a first-come, first served basis.

4. The Mustard Pot

The Mustard Pot's huge outdoor spaces are a lovely place to soak up the sun away from the city centre, in the heart of Chapel Allerton.

