Leeds chef Rab Adams shares his breaded chicken thigh recipe with tomatoes and anchovies
Leeds chef Rab Adams has shared his recipe for breaded chicken thighs, served with tomatoes and anchovies.
Rab is the owner and head chef at Hern, a tiny restaurant in the heart of Chapel Allerton that locals can't get enough off.
Watch him cook the dish in a video tutorial above, and follow along at home.
Ingredients:
Brine:
500g hot water
75g salt
36g caster sugar
3 cloves
½ tsp mustard seeds
1 garlic clove;
1 star anise
Chicken:
4 large organic chicken thighs, boned out, skinned and flattened with a rolling pin (use two sheets of parchment paper
200g sourdough breadcrumbs
200g white flour
2 whole eggs
Dressing:
6 organic heritage or vine tomatoes (we use Isle of Wight tomatoes)
60g anchovy fillets, chopped
2 whole eggs
15g lilliput capers, plus some to serve
20ml white wine vinegar
50ml water
Good olive oil (we use Le Coste from Lazio)
Basil
Method:
1. Brine the chicken: Mix together all brine ingredients thoroughly. When cool add the chicken thighs. After about 90 minutes remove the thighs, rinse and pat dry.
2. Pané the chicken: Make an egg wash with the 2 eggs and a splash of milk. Dip the thighs in the flour, then the egg wash, then the breadcrumbs.
3. Tomatoes: Slice the tomatoes into ½ inch semi circles or similar. Keep some of these raw. Spread them on a tray with parchment underneath and add salt and olive oil. Place in an oven at 120 for 2 hours or until semi-dry but still juicy.
4. Anchovy dressing: Blend anchovies, capers, eggs, vinegar, and a splash of the water in a blender. Slowly add the oil as it blends. You should have a thick mayonnaise at the end of this process. Add a little more water to slacken the consistency so it will coat the tomatoes, rather than sit on top of them.
5. To finish: Deep-fry the chicken thigh for 2 ½ minutes, season with salt immediately and then rest for the same length of time. Plate some of the different tomatoes followed by the cooked thigh. Spoon a generous amount of dressing over the tomatoes. Add a few capers, basil leaves and a drizzle of the good olive oil. Garnish with a lemon wedge.