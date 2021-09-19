Leeds chef Rab Adams shares his breaded chicken thigh recipe with tomatoes and anchovies

Rab is the owner and head chef at Hern, a tiny restaurant in the heart of Chapel Allerton that locals can't get enough off.

Watch him cook the dish in a video tutorial above, and follow along at home.

Ingredients:

Rab's breaded chicken thighs served with tomatoes and anchovies

Brine:

500g hot water

75g salt

36g caster sugar

Rab is the head chef and owner of Hern in Chapel Allerton

3 cloves

½ tsp mustard seeds

1 garlic clove;

1 star anise

Chicken:

4 large organic chicken thighs, boned out, skinned and flattened with a rolling pin (use two sheets of parchment paper

200g sourdough breadcrumbs

200g white flour

2 whole eggs

Dressing:

6 organic heritage or vine tomatoes (we use Isle of Wight tomatoes)

60g anchovy fillets, chopped

2 whole eggs

15g lilliput capers, plus some to serve

20ml white wine vinegar

50ml water

Good olive oil (we use Le Coste from Lazio)

Basil

Method:

1. Brine the chicken: Mix together all brine ingredients thoroughly. When cool add the chicken thighs. After about 90 minutes remove the thighs, rinse and pat dry.

2. Pané the chicken: Make an egg wash with the 2 eggs and a splash of milk. Dip the thighs in the flour, then the egg wash, then the breadcrumbs.

3. Tomatoes: Slice the tomatoes into ½ inch semi circles or similar. Keep some of these raw. Spread them on a tray with parchment underneath and add salt and olive oil. Place in an oven at 120 for 2 hours or until semi-dry but still juicy.

4. Anchovy dressing: Blend anchovies, capers, eggs, vinegar, and a splash of the water in a blender. Slowly add the oil as it blends. You should have a thick mayonnaise at the end of this process. Add a little more water to slacken the consistency so it will coat the tomatoes, rather than sit on top of them.