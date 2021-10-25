Leeds catering company Oula launches these incredible Halloween boxes with spooktacular treats
A Leeds catering company has launched this incredible Halloween box - with spooktacular treats to trick the eye.
Oula Creative Catering has put on spreads for the city's rich and famous, creating the ultimate 'wow factor' for its clients.
The boutique business is the brainchild of Megha Gulati, who has found incredible success in the pandemic with home-delivery boxes, and now caters for all kinds of events.
Now you can order a taste of Oula luxury at home, with a limited-edition '100% That Witch' treatbox.
The box includes four cheeseburger sliders (vegetarian option available) with curly fries, BBQ sauce and two pumpkin aioli syringes.
There's spiced apple scull cakes, pumpkin spice 'witchy' cake slices, apricot cauldron cakes, a chocolate-coated apple, salted pretzels and a witch's chocolate finger.
Wash it down with two zesty bloody lemonades.
The boxes are available for delivery in Leeds for £50, you can order here.
