If you’re struggling to choose, or are looking for somewhere new to try, we've rounded up some of the best independent coffee shops in the city. Take your pick:
1. Sociable Folk
Located in Wellington Place in the city centre’s financial district, this light and modern coffee shop is a popular working space and doubles up as a bar in the evenings. Soya milk, flavoured syrups and extra milk are available free of charge.
2. Out of The Woods
Out of The Woods has two cafes just outside the city centre, in Granary Wharf and Water Lane. The cafe’s ethos is to provide good-quality food and drinks ‘on-the-go’, offering coffee from Dark Woods Roasters and local organic milk from Acorn Dairy.
3. Cafe 164
This independent coffee shop and bakery group is a favourite with students, with a focus on Northern Italian bread and specialty coffees. The Munro House cafe rotates its seasonal guest coffee blends, as well as serving a selection of teas and hot chocolate.
4. Laynes Espresso
Laynes is an espresso bar in the heart of the city centre, boasting an impressive coffee menu using carefully selected and freshly roasted beans. You can expect old favourites such as a cappuccino, latte or an americano, as well as a ‘split shot’ coffee with half-caffeinated and half-decaffeinated espresso.