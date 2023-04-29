Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds beer gardens: The best rooftop bars and pub gardens for al fresco drinks this May Bank Holiday

Leeds is a gorgeous city and there is much to do this bank holiday – including a trip to a rooftop bar or pub garden for drinks.

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 29th Apr 2023, 11:45 BST

With three bank holidays coming up this month, that wouldn’t be complete without a day out with friends and family, it only seemed right that we rounded up some of Leeds’ best rooftop bars and pub gardens where you can enjoy a stunning view and soak up a little sun.

Here are some of the best rooftop bars and pub gardens in the city.

Best rooftop bars and pub gardens in Leeds

Here are some of the best rooftop bars and pub gardens in the city.

In the heart of Leeds is the much-loved Green Room, on Wellington Street. It has one of the largest terraces in the city and offers cocktails, gin, wine and beer. From the hours of 10am to 3pm, it also offers brunch, coffee and cake.

Green Room, City Centre

Headrow House, located in the city centre, has two roof terraces but is so more than just a rooftop bar. The building which spans four floors also has a beer hall, a restaurant and hosts many musical events.

Headrow House, City Centre

Located in Dakota Hotel, Salon Prive is in the heart of the city and its terrace overseas Greek Street. It offers many savoury dishes, sides and an extensive drinks menu that includes signature cocktails, wine and champagne.

Salon Prive, City Centre

