Kuala Lumpur Horsforth reveals Malaysian Christmas menu by its award-winning head chef
A new Malaysian restaurant in Horsforth is offering a tempting alternative to a roast dinner this Christmas.
Kuala Lumpur restaurant and bar, from the team behind Headingley's Kuala Lumpur cafe, opened on Horsforth' s Town Street last month.
It serves authentic Malaysian food as well as a selection of cocktails, gin, beer and wine in its fully-licenced bar.
Now head chef Norman Musa, an award winning chef, cookery class tutor, TV host and author, has revealed his sharing Christmas menu - priced at £24.95 per person.
Diners can enjoy a Christmas platter starter with prawns and sticky rice, net pancakes with a chicken curry dip and a green lemongrass soup shot.
The main course banquet is made up of chicken Kapitan curry, steamed sea bass in soy and ginger sauce, rolled aubergine curry and minced beef and vegetable stir-fry.
To finish off the Christmas feast, diners can choose from one of four Christmas sweets and puddings - Pandan pancake and ice cream, Asian tiramisu, Christmas pudding and Yee Kwan ice creams and sorbets.
A vegan sharing menu is also available, with a main course banquet of jackfruit and banana flower Kapitan curry, fried tofu and pak choi in soy and ginger sauce and rolled aubergine and jackfruit curry.
To book, call 0113 824 4378 or email [email protected] A£ 5 per person deposit required for all Christmas bookings.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.