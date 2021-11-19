Kuala Lumpur restaurant and bar, from the team behind Headingley's Kuala Lumpur cafe, opened on Horsforth' s Town Street last month.

It serves authentic Malaysian food as well as a selection of cocktails, gin, beer and wine in its fully-licenced bar.

Now head chef Norman Musa, an award winning chef, cookery class tutor, TV host and author, has revealed his sharing Christmas menu - priced at £24.95 per person.

Kuala Lumpur restaurant and bar, in Horfsorth, which has revealed a Malaysian Christmas menu

Diners can enjoy a Christmas platter starter with prawns and sticky rice, net pancakes with a chicken curry dip and a green lemongrass soup shot.

The main course banquet is made up of chicken Kapitan curry, steamed sea bass in soy and ginger sauce, rolled aubergine curry and minced beef and vegetable stir-fry.

To finish off the Christmas feast, diners can choose from one of four Christmas sweets and puddings - Pandan pancake and ice cream, Asian tiramisu, Christmas pudding and Yee Kwan ice creams and sorbets.

A vegan sharing menu is also available, with a main course banquet of jackfruit and banana flower Kapitan curry, fried tofu and pak choi in soy and ginger sauce and rolled aubergine and jackfruit curry.

To book, call 0113 824 4378 or email [email protected] A£ 5 per person deposit required for all Christmas bookings.