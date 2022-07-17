Karen Wright: A week of sun, homemade food and glamping in beloved Sussex

Karen Wright writes: The sun had got its hat on in big style, and it was blue skies and blue seas every single day.

We normally tow our caravan when we spend time in Brighton but as we were on our way back from our holiday in France we didn’t have it with us, so where could we stay?

Hotels are all well and good, but I love the flexibility of self-catering, which is why we like the caravan lifestyle.

Karen enjoying the sunshine

This is especially true now with the cost of everything going through the roof.

At least you can save money making your own delicious meals plus there are always sites close to where you live so you don’t need to travel miles.

To our delight we were able to book into a glamping pod on the Caravan and Motorhome Club site at Brighton.

Glamping stands for glamourous camping, and I kid you not, these pods are gorgeous, everything you need in a fiendishly styled contemporary cube.

Cooking on the barbecue

My favourite thing was the double bed, it was very James Bond and pulled out from the wall, now you see it, now you don’t!

Space enough for a family of four, an ultra-deluxe bathroom with the best shower ever.

Cooking-wise, small but beautifully formed comprising, two gas rings, microwave, toaster and outside a barbecue with an instant light charcoal pack provided.

With TV and Wi-Fi included we lacked for nothing; we even had a sea view which we enjoyed from the huge deck.

Glamping pod on the Caravan and Motorhome Club site at Brighton

We had visits from our little grandchildren who could run around the lawns in front of the pod, safe and happy playing frisbee with us and having a lovely carefree time.

I even had a visit from BBC Southeast who were on site filming for a feature on the local news that evening, another 15 seconds of fame!

This visit we went everywhere by bus.

My favourite trip was going to Eastbourne.

The bus service is so frequent, running along the coastline and very cheap.

We sat up on the top deck and took in all the sights.