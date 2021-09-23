Jasmin Cox-Williams, mum of Leeds Paralympian and Celebrity Masterchef winner Kadenna Cox, shares her simple family recipes

The Leeds Paralympian's cooking inspiration came from her mum, Jasmin Cox-Williams, a former Caribbean restaurant owner who cooked nutritious meals for her growing up.

Jasmin has teamed up with Asda to share the recipes that fuelled Kadeena as a budding young sports star.

She has shared three comfort food classics from her childhood that she still cooks today when Kadeena comes home from training - curried lamb, brown stew chicken and rice and peas, bursting with flavours from the Caribbean.

Asda has launched its Meals That Made Them campaign in the hope of inspiring parents looking for nutritious family meal ideas.

Kadeena's mum joins the parents of gold medal winning diver Matty Lee and emerging British tennis star Jodie Burrage in sharing their simple recipes that the whole family will love.

Jasmin said: "“These are simple recipes with my own added twist that Kadeena has loved since she was little, and she still cooks them today for her own friends.

"Kadeena has to follow a very strict diet with her training regime, but when she comes home from Tokyo, we will definitely celebrate with her favourite childhood dishes.”

Yvonne Burrage, mum of Jodie, has served up her take on cottage pie, Hunter’s chicken and Mexican lasagne, while Matty's parents Tim and Helen Lee have shared their recipes for tuna pasta with a crispy cheese topping, carrot, sausage and coriander pasta soup and moussaka.

Asda's senior director of community, Jo Warner, said: “With children heading back to school and everyday life picking up pace once again, finding the inspiration to cook nutritious meals every night can be a challenge.

"To lend a hand, we’re excited to share our selection of medal-worthy recipes that some of the world’s best athletes grew up eating, and still cook and eat to this day.

"If these dishes are good enough for some of Britain’s brightest role models, they’re certainly good enough for our dinner table."

To recreate these dishes at home and shop the ingredients, visit the Asda website.