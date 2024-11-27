Greggs releases nostalgic card game - which will make the ideal stocking filler this Christmas

Greggs has partnered up with Top Trumps for a limited edition deck

The deck is priced at £9 and will be available to buy on Friday November 29

Greggs has constructed a 13ft ‘House of Cards’ on Newcastle’s Quayside to celebrate the launch

Iconic bakery chain Greggs has launched a limited edition version of a nostalgic card game, just in time for Christmas.

With Christmas just around the corner, we may be searching for games to play with our loved ones on the big day, as well as stocking fillers for the foodies in our lives.

Well, look no further as Greggs has partnered up with card game company Top Trumps to launch a Greggs-themed deck, which features 30 playing cards dedicated to popular menu items.

Each playing card features a menu item which is then scored across five categories including Fame, Mouthfuls, Socials Score, Flake Factors and overall Top Trumps rating.

Menu items included on the playing card includes; Caramel Custard Doughnut, Vanilla Latte, Tuna Crunch Baguette, Pepperoni Hot Shot Pizza, Chicken Bake and many more.

Greggs releases nostalgic card game - which will make the ideal stocking filler this Christmas (Photo: Richard Lee/PinPep) | Richard Lee/PinPep

The iconic Sausage Roll is the highest scoring playing card, as it scored 20 for Fame, 7 for Mouthfuls, 9 for Socials Score, 96 for Flake Factor and an overall Top Trumps rating of 99.

Each playing card will also include a ‘Top Trumps Quiz Fact File’, which will detail more information about the menu item on the card.

To celebrate the launch of the Greggs Top Trumps, the bakery chain has constructed a giant 13ft ‘House of Cards’ in its hometown of Newcastle, using 6ft versions of the cards in the game.

Greggs’ Top Trumps deck will be available to purchase from Friday November 29 at 10am, and will be priced at £9. The link to buy the deck will be posted to Greggs’ social media profiles. Only 10,000 of the limited edition packs will be available.

