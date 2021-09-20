Fireaway launched in London in 2016, and now has 70 outlets across the country.

Founder Mario Aleppo was inspired by going to Italy and meeting farmers who now send him their best peeled tomatoes directly from Naples.

He then negotiated with mills in northern Italy, who prepare the flour to his own specifications.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fireaway also make Nutella pizzas.

The pizzas are baked for no more than three minutes

Fireaway’s menu provides pizza lovers with a choice of four bases, four cheeses, four meats and 20 toppings, all available for the same price.

Among them is the Nutella Pizza.

Mario said: “We like to innovate and have also introduced the full range of gluten-free and vegan options to ensure there is something for everyone.”

A Fireaway branch elsewhere in the UK.

The new branches will be open from noon to 11pm, seven days a week.

Customers will be able order on Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats.