A milestone opening for the brand, the new LEON Drive-Thru is near Morley and Gildersome on the A650 Wakefield Road, close to the M62 and M621 junctions.

As well as it being the first drive-thru there are a host of other firsts too with it being the most accessible yet including more gluten-free and vegan options.

The brand is know for its eat well and live well motto and the drive-thru is in line with LEON’s mission to bring Naturally Fast Food to as many people as possible.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Christmas vegan turkey burger on sale in Leeds' new LEON at Gildersome before other branches.

Christmas also comes early to Gildersome, and the LEON Drive Thru is launching its seasonal Christmas menu, a week before the rest of its branches.

Guests can try the blood orange and cacao porridge at breakfast and the vegan sNOw Turk*y Burger on the all-day menu. Festive hot drinks include the Marzipan Latte and Cinnamon and Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate. These are alongside sweet treats such as the LEON Mince Pie and Pistachio, White Chocolate & Ginger Tiffin.

On the rest of the all-day menu, find all the usual LEON favourites such as Carbon Neutral Burgers, Baked Waffle Fries, Warm Salads and Grilled Wraps, alongside breakfast and lunchtime meal deals.

Mandarin and blood orange porridge for breakfast at the most recent LEON which opened in Leeds today.

The site is collaborating with Karma Soda for drinks and is also doing vegan shakes.

Glenn Edwards, Managing Director LEON Restaurants, said: “This is a significant milestone for LEON. We are excited to be opening our first ever Drive Thru restaurant in West Yorkshire, expanding our LEON family where we already have such a loyal fanbase.

"The new Drive-Thru will be joining our restaurants in Leeds train station, Leeds Delivery Kitchen and Leeds Skelton Lake Motorway services offering Yorkshire even more opportunity to try Naturally Fast Food whilst creating 30 new jobs for talented local people.

"We cannot wait to welcome guests through the door and to celebrate our opening, and super excitingly, the first lucky Drive-Thru customer will be awarded a £1000 LEON voucher to spend.”