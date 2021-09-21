Family run Tiger Inn at Coneythorpe set to reopen after devastating fire

The Tiger Inn at Coneythorpe.

The family-run Tiger Inn at Coneythorpe, near Knaresborough, has been extensively renovated and refurbished after the fire ripped its heart out in November last year.

The Tiger, which has been run by Ian and Barbara Gill for the past 15 years, will re-open on Monday, October 25.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian Gill said: “We were left devastated by the fire, which started in our kitchen. It was accidental and we were so grateful that no-one was hurt. The local fire brigades from

Harrogate, Knaresborough and Acomb were absolutely brilliant.

“As you can imagine, the last 18 months have been extremely challenging. We were already struggling with the serious effects of Covid-19 last year, when the huge fire struck. As a

result we have been closed ever since.

“However, we have been so heartened and encouraged the support we have received from all our regulars, who have given us the strength to carry on and to ensure that The Tiger will re-

open in style.”

Barbara added: “As a special thank you to the brave firemen who tackled the blaze, we will be presenting a cheque for £5,000 to the Firefighter’s Charity when we reopen.

“Had it not been for Covid someone would have been on the premise, when the fire started. But, on the plus side, as the pub was empty, it meant there was no danger to life.”

Angus Armitage, a Coneythorpe resident and Tiger Inn regular, said: “The Tiger Inn is the heart of the community in Coneythorpe. My family and I are really looking forward to

the re-opening in October. As regulars of the pub before the fire, we have missed the delicious food and the friendly faces there.”

***************************