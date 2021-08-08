Now, with the need to book a table at most bars in Leeds, even if just for drinks well in advance, it was a bit of a concern that the suburbs might be the same, but we set off hopeful.

We had visited the bar on Horsforth Town Street what must have been at least two years ago on a Saturday night.

Back then it was rammed, buzzing and drinks a plenty were flowing and it was clear to see it was the late night party spot of choice in Horsforth at the time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was called Hemingway's at the time and is now known as Ernie's Bar. I am not sure of the reason for the re-brand but the theme is still the same. Embracing the new 'roaring 20s' with music, fun and style.

Admittedly, it was a more than a little less raucous on this occasion but staff were super friendly and even more eager to scurry the dog in too where she was promptly served with biscuits before we were.

There were a few others in the bar, which has a prohibition feel to it with booths, leather seats, dark wood and stained glass bars, but plenty of tables and areas had been reserved and when a birthday cake was wheeled through the bar it suggested that this is still the place for a party.

The drinks list is vast.

The gin menu is three pages long with brands such as Hendricks, Gordons, Slingsby and Whitley Neil but the rum menu is the bar's selling point.

It is so full, it is set into sections with dark rum, flavoured rum, white rum and rum cocktails. As well as the well-known ones like Malibu, Captain Morgan and Sailor Jerry there are some more random picks on there including an Australian Cargo Cult Banana Spiced and a D J Tiki Fire which is limited to one per person as it is 75 per cent.

Anyway, with it being a bit early for that, we opted for a cocktail which sounds slightly more delicate - Rose Between Thorns made up of gin, elderflower liquer, lemon, orgeat and prosecco.

It was served up in a tall flute and was on the Happy Hour 2-4-1 menu that is on Fridays and Saturdays (also includes lager, cider, prosecco and spirits). The drink was sharp, tangy and refreshing but even better as they were on 2-4-1 so cost £4.50 each.

The bar is cheerful, value for money, packed with choice and probably still roaring when it gets dark.

Address: 15 Town Street, Horsforth, LS18 5LJ

Telephone: 0113 258 0909

Opening hours: .Friday 3pm-1.30am and Saturday 3pm-1.30am

Website: www.ernieshorsforth.co.uk

Value: 8/10

Atmosphere: 6/10