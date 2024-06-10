Embrace the Italian summer as Piccolino unveils new menu

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Italian restaurant Piccolino has launched its brand new summer menu across its Harrogate, Ilkley, Collingham and Sheffield restaurants, taking inspiration from the trending crudo dishes of Italy’s most fashionable cities, and honouring timelessly authentic summer seafood platters and contemporary twists on Italian classics.

With 20 restaurants nationwide, Piccolino’s anticipated summer menu reveal promises not to disappoint, honouring timeless pizza and pasta dishes whilst showing there’s much more to Italian cuisine.

Signature dishes include Carpaccio di Fassona using beef from the hills of Tuscany, whole baked seabass in salt crust filleted table-side and show stopping Fritto Misto, abundant with prawns, calamari, squid, white bait and red mullet.

Fresh, light summer-inspired dishes joining the menu include the spectacular Crudi Assortiti sharing platter, taking inspiration from the cities of coastal Italy, where raw bars are very much on trend. With Yellowfin tuna tartare, salmon crudo, salmon carpaccio and two freshly shucked oysters, it’s ideal for enjoying on a summer day, alongside a specially selected glass of wine.

Fritto Misto, an Italian classic

The pizzas too have been inspired by seasonal trends with new pizzas on the menu, such as the classic Prosciutto Crudo Al Tartufo, and the vegan Pizza Ortolana.

A welcome addition to the dessert menu will be Semifreddo, once described by the New York Times** as the ‘Ice Cream Family’s chic Italian cousin’. The classic dessert is popular amongst Italians and with searches for ‘Semifreddo’ increasing by 23 per cent in the UK this year, it is set to be the dessert of the summer.

Mark Window, group executive chef at Individual Restaurants, adds: “We’re excited to welcome guests this week to sample the mouthwatering dishes on our new summer menu.

"At Piccolino, sourcing finest ingredients and being innovative in the development of our menus is at the heart of what we do. From honouring timeless classics prepared the proper way to authentic dishes with contemporary twists and introducing trending new dishes, we’ll take our guests on a taste and culinary journey of Italy.“