Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
13 hours ago Government website error causes emergency alert confusion
9 hours ago Facebook down for hundreds of users across UK
9 hours ago Primark launches online delivery service for more UK stores
10 hours ago Sainsbury’s cuts cost of more items for Nectar customers
11 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
12 hours ago How to keep children safe online amidst growing online sexual abuse

East Leeds corner shop withdraws 15-hour alcohol license application after concerns raised of underage drinking

An east Leeds corner shop has withdrawn its plans to sell alcohol for more than 15 hours a day.

David Spereall, Local Democracy Reporter
By David Spereall, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 26th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST- 1 min read

Halton Convenience Store’s application for a booze licence sparked concerns about underage street drinking from the area’s three councillors.

But a hearing on the matter that was scheduled for yesterday (Tuesday) was cancelled, with Leeds City Council saying the application was pulled just days before.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The shop, on Cross Green Lane, could not be reached for an explanation on why it cancelled its plans to sell alcohol between 7.30am and 11pm every day.

Halton Convenience Store’s application for a 15-hour-a-day booze licence had sparked concerns about underage street drinking. Photo: GoogleHalton Convenience Store’s application for a 15-hour-a-day booze licence had sparked concerns about underage street drinking. Photo: Google
Halton Convenience Store’s application for a 15-hour-a-day booze licence had sparked concerns about underage street drinking. Photo: Google

Labour councillors for the Temple Newsam ward, Debra Coupar, Helen Hayden and Nicole Sharpe all objected to the licence as they worried of youths gathering and anti-social behaviour outside the shop.

Responding to those concerns in writing, store boss Joginder Singh Panesar insisted he’d operate responsibly and that any large gatherings would be dispersed.

He also said he’d had 16 years’ experience running an off-licence elsewhere with a clean record.

Related topics:LeedsLeeds City CouncilLabourHelen HaydenDebra Coupar