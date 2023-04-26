Halton Convenience Store’s application for a booze licence sparked concerns about underage street drinking from the area’s three councillors.

But a hearing on the matter that was scheduled for yesterday (Tuesday) was cancelled, with Leeds City Council saying the application was pulled just days before.

The shop, on Cross Green Lane, could not be reached for an explanation on why it cancelled its plans to sell alcohol between 7.30am and 11pm every day.

Labour councillors for the Temple Newsam ward, Debra Coupar, Helen Hayden and Nicole Sharpe all objected to the licence as they worried of youths gathering and anti-social behaviour outside the shop.

Responding to those concerns in writing, store boss Joginder Singh Panesar insisted he’d operate responsibly and that any large gatherings would be dispersed.