Dutch Barn Orchard Vodka achieves nationwide listing with Costco following a major investment by Ricky Gervais.

Following a major investment by Ricky Gervais in November 2023, which saw the self-described ‘comedy god’ become Co-Owner of Ellers Farm, Dutch Barn Orchard Vodka will now be available for consumers to buy at Costco warehouses across the UK, marking the brand’s latest nationwide listing with a major retailer. The listing follows an ‘urgent appeal’ on social media from Gervais in December to encourage more retailers to get involved and stock his spirit.

In a post on social media platform X earlier this week, Ricky showed his commitment to his new role as Co-Owner as he revealed he had made a visit to Costco’s Watford warehouse himself, in order to help the team unload an order of 600 bottles.

Based in the heart of North Yorkshire, Ellers Farm Distillery launched the award-winning Dutch Barn Orchard Vodka in 2022 to offer drinkers the opportunity to rediscover vodka. A uniquely distilled liquid that is handcrafted from British apples and tasted every 20 minutes during the unique distillation process, Dutch Barn Orchard Vodka’s mission is to showcase the quality and versatility of vodka to modern spirits drinkers.

Steve Hickey, Sales Director at Ellers Farm Distillery, commented: “We are so glad Costco heeded Ricky’s appeal and decided to help us save drinkers from bad vodka. It was a proud moment to wave our bottles off to give even more consumers a chance to rediscover a crisp, fresh and remarkably smooth spirit.”

B Corp certified, Ellers Farm Distillery is committed to making planet-friendly choices in every step of the creation of its liquid. Dutch Barn Vodka’s trademark brown glass bottles were chosen because they use a higher percentage of recycled glass and are made in Yorkshire, cutting down transport emissions and paving the way for a new gold-standard in sustainable vodka production.

As one of the world's largest retailers, this new nationwide listing with Costco warehouses across the UK marks a huge milestone for Dutch Barn Orchard Vodka.

Dan Smith, Buyer of Spirits at Costco said “we are excited to be working in partnership with Ellers Farm Distillery. Their award-winning British vodka is beautifully smooth and mellow with a subtle apple nose. Their commitment to sustainability perfectly complements our own climate goals.”