CUPP, one of the UK's fastest growing bubble tea brands, was founded in Bristol in 2012 and is now expanding across the country.

Its new Leeds kiosk, located near Boots, will open at 2pm today.

The first 100 customers to visit will get a free drink, and shoppers can enjoy 50 per cent off bubble tea for the rest of the day.

CUPP will offer free bubble tea for the first 100 customers to visit its Trinity Leeds kiosk

CUPP's founder, Lee Peacock, said: "We’ve seen an incredible response to the opening of our new stores across the country this year, with customers queuing around the block, sometimes queuing 2 hours before we open, for a taste of our bubble teas.

“We can’t wait to open our new store in Trinity Leeds. We’ve been wanting to open a store in Leeds for many years.

"It is a special place for me as I have a lot of family here. It’s a fantastic city that we love visiting so opening our business here makes this store really exciting for us.”

CUPP brands itself as a premium bubble tea retailer, with an emphasis on healthy drinks using real fruit and quality ingredients.

It currently has eight stores in Bristol, Cardiff, London, Bradford and Salisbury.

David Maddison, centre director at Trinity Leeds, said: “Bubble tea is an incredibly popular concept and we’re delighted to welcome CUPP to the ever-expanding Trinity Leeds line-up.