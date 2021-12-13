Christmas cocktail recipes: how to make a hot toddy, old fashioned and festive martini this holiday season
Santa Teresa has curated several festive cocktails to try over the Christmas period.
As the Christmas holidays creep in, there is no better time to kick back and enjoy a festive cocktail to help you unwind.
Santa Teresa has curated three festive cocktails for you to make before the year is through - from hot toddies to martinis, there is a tasty tipple for everyone.
The Henderson Old Fashioned
A rich and robust cocktail packed with festive flavour, The Henderson replaces a simple sugar syrup with a ruby port iteration for its take on a cocktail favourite, the Old Fashioned.
Below is the recipe:
Ingredients:
50ml Angel's Envy bourbon
5ml ruby port syrup
2 dashes Angostura bitters
1 dash orange bitters
Ingredients to make ruby port syrup:
50ml of ruby port wine
1/2 vanilla bean
3 oranges
10 whole cloves
500g demerara sugar
A strainer
Method to make ruby port syrup:
1. In a saucepan combine the cloves, vanilla bean and and port.
2. Peel the orange and express the oil from the peel into the port, then cut the oranges into eight pieces and add to the pot. Bring this to the boil and then simmer, uncovered before reducing by 25%.
3. Remove from the heat and strain.
4. Measure the strained port so that it is 250ml and add back to the pot with 130g sugar.
5. Dissolve the sugar and a low-medium heat.
6. Remove from heat and cool.
Method for the cocktail:
1. Combine ingredients and add to a glass.
2. Garnish with an orange twist.
Golden Hot Toddy
Quick and easy to make from home, the honeyed sweet spice and nutmeg tones make it ideal for a Christmas treat.
Below is the recipe:
Ingredients:
50ml Aberfeldy
15ml local honey syrup
20ml lemon juice
Spice mix
Hot water, to top
Cinnamon stick and lemon wheel for garnish
Method:
1. Combine Aberfeldy, honey, hot water lemon juice and spices in a heat proof toddy glass or mug and stir gently.
2. Garnish with the cinnamon and lemon.
3. To make the honey syrup: combine equal parts honey and water and stir until combined.
4. To make the spice mix: combine 1/2 cinnamon stick, 1tbsp nutmeg, 6 cloves, a lemon wheel, 1 star anise and 1/2 vanilla pod.
Vermouth Martini
Crafted with aged white wines and around 20 herbs and spices, Noilly Prat original dry has subtle floral notes with hints of chamomile which makes it perfect for relaxing over the holidays.
Below is the recipe:
Ingredients:
50ml Noilly Prat original dry
50ml Bombay Sapphire gin or Grey Goose vodka
Lemon twist
Method:
1. In a mixing glass, pour the ingredients over a cube of ice and let it cool.
2. Strain into a frozen martini glass and garnish with lemon zest or an olive.
