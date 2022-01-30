From Mexican street food to Thai fine-dining, the Leeds suburb as a thriving food scene with something to suit every taste.
Here, we've rounded up 10 of the best places to eat.
1. Aagrah
The award-winning restaurant chain Aagrah has a branch on Regents Court, serving traditional Kashmiri dishes and curry house favourites. The menu includes curries, tandoori chicken, seafood, biryani, naan and chips - as well as starters such as vegetable pakora and onion bhaji.
2. Hern
Hern, on Stainbeck Corner, serves simple but tasty food, making the most of the produce patron chef Rab Adams (pictured) gets in from local suppliers. The evening set menu comprises a wine list, snacks, a vegetable-based course, a meat course, a cheese supplement and dessert.
3. Casa Mia
An authentic, family-run Italian restaurant on Stainbeck Lane, Casa Mia is open every day for breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea and dinner. The menu consists of pasta, salads and tasty mains, as well as a variety of pizzas - like the pescatore with calamari, king prawns, tuna and anchovies.
4. Sukhothai
Listed in The Good Food Guide seven times, Sukhothai’s fine-dining take on Thai cuisine is a staple of the Chapel Allerton food scene. The menu includes the weeping tiger sirloin steak, braised lamb in Massaman sauce and classics such as Pad Thai.