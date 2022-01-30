Here are 10 of the best Chapel Allerton restaurants

Chapel Allerton restaurants: 10 of the best places to eat in the Leeds suburb including Pinche Pinche, Sukhothai and Casa Mia

Home to a wealth of restaurants, cafes and shops, the vibrant suburb of Chapel Allerton has plenty to offer its residents.

By Abbey Maclure
Sunday, 30th January 2022, 4:45 pm

From Mexican street food to Thai fine-dining, the Leeds suburb as a thriving food scene with something to suit every taste.

Here, we've rounded up 10 of the best places to eat.

1. Aagrah

The award-winning restaurant chain Aagrah has a branch on Regents Court, serving traditional Kashmiri dishes and curry house favourites. The menu includes curries, tandoori chicken, seafood, biryani, naan and chips - as well as starters such as vegetable pakora and onion bhaji.

2. Hern

Hern, on Stainbeck Corner, serves simple but tasty food, making the most of the produce patron chef Rab Adams (pictured) gets in from local suppliers. The evening set menu comprises a wine list, snacks, a vegetable-based course, a meat course, a cheese supplement and dessert.

3. Casa Mia

An authentic, family-run Italian restaurant on Stainbeck Lane, Casa Mia is open every day for breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea and dinner. The menu consists of pasta, salads and tasty mains, as well as a variety of pizzas - like the pescatore with calamari, king prawns, tuna and anchovies.

4. Sukhothai

Listed in The Good Food Guide seven times, Sukhothai’s fine-dining take on Thai cuisine is a staple of the Chapel Allerton food scene. The menu includes the weeping tiger sirloin steak, braised lamb in Massaman sauce and classics such as Pad Thai.

