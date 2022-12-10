From double cheeseburgers to delicious hamburgers, Burger King has it all. Here are the top rated Burger King in Leeds.

71 Boar Ln, Leeds LS1 6HW

This Burger King is rated 3.4 and has 553 reviews. "BK burgers are the best! Also been going for ages and only just been told about the app!!! (save loads of money) thanks Emma x"

Burger King

Headrow Shopping Centre, The Core, The Headrow, Leeds LS1 6JE

This Burger King is rated 3.4 and has 275 reviews. "Best Burger King in Leeds! Different from the other ones that I’ been, this one in Core shopping is spotless, very friendly staff and quick to make my meal ready."

Unit 4b, Merrion Centre, Merrion Way, Leeds LS2 8BT

This Burger King is rated 3.3 and has 174 reviews. "Amazing staff and the best quality food."

Unit 4 Junction 1 Retail Park, Ring Rd, Beeston, Leeds LS11 0BD

This Burger King is rated 3.5 and has 1.3K reviews. “The staff are actually good at their jobs (very busy) and looked like they meant it when they said 'enjoy your meal'. Best burger king I have found."

Seacroft, 64-67 York Rd, Seacroft, Leeds LS14 6AX

This Burger King is rated 3 and has 1.2K reviews. "Best of burgers in town."

Knowsthorpe Ln, Leeds LS15 0AE

This Burger King is rated 4.3 and has 18 reviews. "This Burger King is in a motorway service station and did good food and service."

Leeds Bradford Airport, Whitehouse Ln, Yeadon, Leeds LS19 7TU