Customers can dine on a set of new dishes, including the vegan burger (pictured)

The Albion Place restaurant will be transformed into a disco paradise, hosting DJ sets and live performances from 5.30pm until close on Thursday-Saturday.

There will be an ultimate disco playlist for revellers to shimmy their shoulders to while enjoying delicious new dishes and unmissable cocktails, along with an exclusive Bill’s Night Fever Instagram filter.

Found on Instagram’s filter search, by typing 'night fever', the AR feature produces a spinning disco ball with glitzy sparkles trickling down for diners to pose with.

The new Candy Girl cocktail at Bill's

Diners who order a main meal from Bill's Night Fever menu will be treated to two cocktails for the price of one.

Taking inspiration from the Studio 54 era, the Leeds restaurant will be decorated with nods to the infamous disco decade.

Customers can dine on a set of new dishes, including the Studio 54 Steak au Poivre (£19.95) with rosemary salted fries and a green leaf salad, the Le Freak Vegan Burger (£14.50), The Funky Chicken (£13.95) topped with smoked streaky bacon and goats’ cheese, and The Dancing Salmon (£14.50) with lemon flavoured rice and black turtle beans.

Wash it down with mouth-watering new cocktails including Bill’s new Disco Inferno Passionfruit Martini (£8.75), the Super Freak Strawberry Margarita (£8.95), Cosmic Candy Girl (£9.75) and the Electric Boogie Ice Tea (£7.50).

Those with a sweet tooth can treat themselves to Bill’s Sundae Night Fever (£7.00) – a delicious chocolate and vanilla ice cream sundae with salted caramel sauce and a triple chocolate brownie.

Bill’s disco-dining Night Fever evenings will run from Thursday September 30 until Saturday November 2021, with live DJs in Leeds on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings only.