Big Buns launched in December 2020 initially at Distrik, before expanding into the Backroom kitchen.

The huge success of the new venture - which is also hugely popular on Deliveroo - saw the owners move into Brewery Tap in July this year.

Brewery Tap, in New Station Street, is where we headed on one sunny Sunday afternoon, hungry and eager to give these new patties a try.

'The Big' burger at Big Buns. A triple patty dry aged smash patty. Photo: Gary Longbottom

We were ushered upstairs, where it was pretty quiet except for a few people enjoying a beer on the small, but perfectly formed, roof terrace. We opted to sit inside on this occasion, which turned out to be a sound decision as the heavens soon opened. Ah, the British summer time.

The food and drinks menu are separate, and we ended up getting a bit confused on how to order drinks so just went back down to the bar. There is a great selection of craft beers and wines to choose from, but on this occasion we both opted for a soft drink (£££). The food ordering system was much simpler, with the barcode on the menu taking you to the app and then it was just a case of selecting what you fancied and paying.

We ordered the meal deal (£28), which included a choice of two burgers and chips. I went for The Big, two smash patties with lettuce, onion, dill pickle, BB burger sauce and american cheese.

My partner chose The Rashers, which is the same but with added smokey turkey bacon. We shared the Big Smash chips, topped with pickles, chunks of meat and nacho cheese sauce.

Big Buns at Brewery Tap. Pictured The Big burger, OG chips, onion rings and nacho cheese dips.

It did take a while for our food to arrive, but after letting the bar staff know, the issue was quickly resolved and we had our food about 10 minutes later. The member of staff was very apologetic and told us there had been an error on the system, and he even threw in some onion rings and nacho cheese pots to make up for it. It was clearly just a teething problem having only just moved to Brewery Tap, so we really don’t begrudge them for that.

The food more than made up for it. The burgers were incredible, and you could really taste the flavour and quality of the thin smashed patties. The toppings were flavoursome but not overwhelming, and I wolfed it down. My partner said: “It’s one of the best burgers I've had in Leeds for a long time.”

The chips and onion rings were also delicious, with the latter reminding me of the rings I used to get when on holiday by the seaside - perfect and crisp. The portions were also absolutely huge and less greedy people could definitely share a portion of the chips and be more than satisfied.

As a fan of Falafel Guys, my expectations were high for their latest venture, and I have to say I was not at all disappointed. If you want good quality, delicious food, then you cannot go wrong here. I would absolutely recommend them as one of the best burgers available in Leeds right now. I’m just thankful I don’t live closer to the city centre, because my bank balance would take a battering.

Factfile

Address: The Brewery Tap, 18 New Station St, Leeds LS1 5DL

Telephone: 0113 243 4414

Opening hours: Monday to Thursday 3pm to 11pm, Friday and Saturday 12pm to 12am, Sunday 12pm to 8pm

Scores

Food: 8/10

Value: 8/10

Atmosphere: 7/10