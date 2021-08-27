The Trident Collaboration Project is a three-way venture with Liverpool’s Neptune Brewery, Whitelock's and East London’s The Five Points Brewing Company.

It aims to celebrate the people behind breweries, British brewing ingredients and the producers behind them and the dedication and talents of women in the beer industry.

Whitelock's assistant general manager, Beth Templeton, teamed up with brewers at Neptune and Five Points to create a special English IPA, Atlanna.

It will make its debut at a free event at Whitelock's on Wednesday, where Beth and representatives from both breweries will be on hand to chat about the beer.

Atlanna will take centre stage, alongside seven other Neptune beers, and some Five Points favourites. There will also be a special dish created by the Whitelock’s kitchen to pair with the beer.

The beer will then pour all weekend at the ninth Leeds International Beer Festival, which takes place between September 2-5 at the Leeds Town Hall.

Beth said: "We were honoured to be invited along as part of the Trident Collaboration with Neptune, alongside our Five Points family.

"It felt extra special to be brewing in celebration of women in beer and especially after the difficult times we've all had recently, it was great to get stuck in with a group of lovely like-minded folk, to come together to create a new and delicious beer, showcasing the best of British ingredients.”

The Trident Collaboration Project has been spearheaded by Neptune Brewery's new sales and beer experience manager, Chess Slattery, who began her full-time beer career at Five Points in 2016.

She said: "You hear the trope being peddled time and time again about how supportive and cooperative the folks in the beer industry are, but in my experience, it really is true.

"It’s something we’re committed to at Neptune and I knew my old pals at Five Points would be enthused about this project and its aims.

"Add to that Whitelock’s passion to champion women in beer, which very much mirrors our own commitment as a female co-owned brewery, and we had the perfect team for the Trident Collaboration.”