On Monday 29 November visitors can tuck into a special Caribbean menu hand-crafted by top chef Dom Taylor.

After the success of last year's takeover Chophaus has once again traded in their usual steak and wine selections to work alongside Dom next week, creating a platter of traditional dishes perfect for warming the soul.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Monday 29 November visitors can tuck into a special Caribbean menu hand-crafted by top chef Dom Taylor. Photo: Chophaus

The award-winning chef currently enjoys a residency at one of London’s top Caribbean restaurants, Fourteen87, and has been serving up island delicacies to the masses for many years.

Speaking on Monday's takeover, Dom said:

“My Caribbean takeover at Chophaus last year was really well received so I was excited when the opportunity arose for me to come back.

With a Jamaican mum and St Lucian father, cooking Caribbean food evokes real nostalgia in me and I want to share that with other people.

Attendees can enjoy ackee and saltfish cakes with a scotch bonnet mayo, jerk chicken skewers partnered with plantain jam, classic curry goat and banana blossom stew, amongst other dishes. Photo: Chophaus

I think it will be a lot of fun; the food is traditional Caribbean food, but with my own personal twist so it’s definitely a little different to what you would normally expect to find at this particular restaurant.

I’m sure everyone who comes along to the takeover will really enjoy it.”

Dom has created a three-course menu for the restaurant and bar, with a vegan option also available.

Attendees can enjoy ackee and saltfish cakes with a scotch bonnet mayo, jerk chicken skewers partnered with plantain jam, classic curry goat and banana blossom stew, amongst other dishes.

Dom is also cooking up big plates of rice and peas, chilli, lime-dressed plantain and chunky coleslaw to accompany the mains.

For dessert visitors can choose between a sorrel and ginger jelly with a tropical fruit salad or pina colada tart.

Operation’s director of Chophaus, Dale Wynter, said:

“Dom has an incredible reputation and his food isn’t just about filling bellies (though it does that too), but it is about telling a story and letting people try Caribbean food who may not have had the opportunity before.

The menus are creative, yet traditional and it’s great that he will be introducing something new to the people of Leeds.

The flavours are amazing and the menu is sure to put a smile on everyone’s faces.”

Chef Dom Taylor's Caribbean takeover starts at 6.30pm on Monday 29 November at Chophaus in Roundhay.

Reservations can be made via the Chophaus website for £45 per head or £30 for the vegan option.