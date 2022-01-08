…my friend suggested, for the millionth time. Pre-Covid, Angelica was our go-to for a celebration or after a particularly stressful day - we didn’t need much of an excuse.

But it had been two years since we’d been to the Trinity Leeds rooftop bar and we thought we would revisit for old time’s sake.

It’s table service only so book ahead to avoid disappointment, we saw others politely turned away as we waited to be seated on a busy Saturday afternoon.

Angelica has been transformed into a winter lodge

But that made for a lovely atmosphere once we were perched on our bar stools - no jostling at the bar to order drinks and plenty of space between us and other guests. We felt safe, which is growing ever-more important again.

Angelica has been transformed into a winter lodge - a gorgeous floral centerpiece in white and light pink hung above the circular bar, there was a tastefully-decorated Christmas tree and frosted foliage.

Wine bottles and cocktail shakers make up a striking feature wall and the rest of the decor is minimalistic with black-and-white striped tables, simple light fittings and black chairs.

It’s classy, as you would expect, but the real selling point is the wraparound views across the Leeds skyline. The outdoor terrace is just as glamorous as inside the bar, with fluffy faux fur blankets and heaters to keep guests warm.

On the menu there are plenty of cocktails, mocktails, wines, spirits and champagne, as well as the Winter Lodge menu in partnership with No.3 Gin and The King’s Ginger.

Our server was quick to take our order and incredibly helpful. She talked me through the strength and flavour of every gin cocktail in great depth, before offering to create anything I wanted off-menu.

I went for a classic Tom Collins, which was served in a crystal glass and garnished with dried orange. It was refreshing and zingy, as it should be.

My friend ordered a glass of prosecco and although there was a little wait for our drinks to arrive, we were busy catching up so didn’t mind this time.

After another round of the same, our drinks came to £36.10. With the impeccable views, top service and classy atmosphere, we were pleasantly surprised.

You won’t stay here all night, but a couple of drinks before the night catapults downhill (we ended up in ‘Spoons) is the perfect sophisticated start to an evening.

Factfile

Address: Level 6, Trinity, 70 Boar Lane, Leeds, LS1 6HW

Telephone: 0113 897 0099

Opening hours: Mon-Thurs, noon-12am; Fri-Sat, noon-1am; Sun, noon-10pm.

Website: www.angelica-leeds.com

Scores

Drinks: 8/10

Value: 8/10

Atmosphere: 10/10

Service: 9/10