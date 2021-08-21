Customers can get 50 per cent off all juicy burgers at Almost Famous, Great George Street, to mark the occasion on Thursday August 26.

On top of the offer, the restaurant is offering free burgers to the first 20 customers to show up when it opens at noon. There will extra giveaways on social media and at the restaurant.

Almost Famous serves burgers made with 100 per cent prime cuts of beef, served with melting cheese and tangy sauces, smashed together in a soft-charred bun.

The Butter, Blood and Bleu - a double cheeseburger served with buttered steak, chorizo and creamy blue cheese sauce

There’s seven variations to choose from, including the current special Butter, Blood and Bleu - a double cheeseburger served with buttered steak, chorizo and creamy blue cheese sauce.

The Almost Famous team said: "We love burgers - juicy, delicious, dripping-with-goodness burgers.

"So on National Burger Day we want to share our passionate love. Everyone should have a burger so we are doing HALF PRICE BURGERS all day, for everyone. No restrictions, no limits."